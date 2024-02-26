Left Menu

PM to lay foundation stone for redevelopment of 28 stations in 3 eastern states

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-02-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 09:46 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of 28 stations in the Eastern Railway jurisdiction in West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar under the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme', a senior official said.

These are among the over 550 railway stations for which the PM will lay the foundation stone for improvement of facilities under the scheme, he said.

Of the 28 stations, 17 are in West Bengal, seven in Jharkhand and four in Bihar.

As part of the scheme, PM Modi will, through the virtual mode, lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 28 stations in the Eastern Railway jurisdiction in West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar, the official said.

The redevelopment of the 28 stations will entail an estimated cost of Rs 704 crore, he said.

On the occasion, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose will attend a programme at Bandel station, which will get the single largest chunk of finance with major redevelopment work to transform it into a world-class station at an estimated cost of Rs 307 crore, he added.

