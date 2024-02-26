Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM releases water from Kuppam Branch Canal

PTI | Kuppam | Updated: 26-02-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 16:17 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday released water from Kuppam branch canal to meet the irrigation and drinking water needs of Kuppam and Palamneuru constituencies.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 560 crore under the second phase of Anantha Venkat Reddy - Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (AVR - HNSS) project, the canal would provide irrigation water to 6,300 acres of ayacut through 110 minor irrigation tanks in Kuppam constituency and drinking water to four lakh people in Kuppam and Palamaneru constituencies.

Calling it a ''golden chapter in history,'' Reddy while addressing a public meeting at Gundisettipalle said, ''We have fulfilled the promise of bringing Krishna (river) water to Kuppam." The CM noted that he also accorded administrative sanction to two more reservoir projects to create more storage capacity.

He compared the work done by TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, who has been representing Kuppam segment for several years, and that executed by him in the constituency.

He accused Naidu of 'failing' to complete Kuppam Branch Canal work or bring water to Kuppam constituency. He also sought to know if the TDP chief will be of any use to the state.

According to Reddy, 93 percent of the households in Kuppam have received benefits of welfare schemes launched by his government and juxtaposed it with TDP regime's welfare track record.

Out of the 2.55 lakh crore worth direct benefit transfers (DBT) across the state, Reddy said Kuppam received Rs 1,400 crore, and listed several schemes which did not exist during TDP reign.

Meanwhile, Reddy announced Krishna Raghava Jayendra Bharath as YSRCP candidate to take on Naidu in the forthcoming Legislative Assembly election, and called on people to elect him, with a promise to include Bharath in his council of ministers.

