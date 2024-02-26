Amrit Bharat Stations are symbols of both Vikas and Virasat: PM

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone and inaugurated and dedicated to the Nation around 2000 railway infrastructure projects worth more than Rs. 41,000 crores via video conferencing. Lakhs of people connected with the Viksit Bharat Viksit Railways event from 500 railway stations and 1500 other venues.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that today’s programme is a symbol of the new work culture of New India. “Whatever India does today, it does it on an unprecedented speed and scale. We dream big and work tirelessly to realize them. This resolve is visible in this Viksit Bharat Viksit Railway programme”, he said. He mentioned the scale that has gained unprecedented momentum recently. He mentioned his Jammu and Gujarat events of the last few days from where he launched massive expansion of education and health sector infrastructure. Similarly, today also, 550 stations in 12 states spread over 300 districts are being revamped. Talking about Gomti Nagar station project in Uttar Pradesh, more than 1500 roads and overbridge projects PM Modi underlined the scale and speed of the ambition and resolve of new India.

The Prime Minister said that today projects worth Rs 40,000 crores are seeing the light of day and recalled initiating the Amrit Bharat Station project a few months ago where work to modernize 500 railway stations in the country had begun. He underlined that today’s event takes this resolve even further and provides a glimpse of India’s pace of progress. Prime Minister Modi congratulated the citizens of India for the railway projects of today.

Prime Minister Modi specially congratulated the Yuva Shakti of India for today’s development project as they are the real beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat. He said that the development projects of today will create employment and self-employment opportunities for lakhs of youth, while also benefit those studying in schools. “Youth have the maximum right to decide how Viksit Bharat will unfold”, PM Modi exclaimed. He expressed gratitude towards the youth for bringing the dreams of railways in Viksit Bharat to reality through various competitions and also congratulated the winners. He assured the youth that their dreams and hard work along with the Prime Minister’s resolve make for the guarantee of Viksit Bharat.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness that the upcoming Amrit Bharat Stations will be symbols of both Vikas and Virasat. He informed that Baleshwar Station in Odisha is designed on the theme of Bhagwan Jagannath Temple and Sikkim’s Rangpur will carry the imprint of local architecture, Sangner station in Rajasthan displays 16th-century hand-block printing, the station at Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu will display Chola influence and Ahmedabad Station is inspired by Modhera Surya Mandir, Dwarka Station is inspired by the Dwarkadheesh Temple, IT City Gurugram station will carry the IT theme, meaning “Amrit Bharat Station will introduce the specialities of that city to the world”, the Prime Minister said. These stations will be Divyang and senior citizen-friendly.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated the creation of a Viksit Bharat in the last 10 years, especially in railways where the change is apparent. He observed that in the last 10 years, facilities which were once far-fetched have now become a reality and gave the example of Modernized Semi High-Speed trains like Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, NaMo Bharat, the fast pace of electrification of rail lines, and cleanliness inside trains and on the station platforms. He drew a comparison on how unmanned gates were commonplace in Indian Railways whereas overbridges and underbridges have ensured uninterrupted and accident-free movement today. He also mentioned that modern facilities similar to those in airports are now being made available to the poor and middle class at the railway stations.

The Prime Minister said that today’s Railway is becoming a mainstay of ease of travel for the citizens. Further commenting on the transformation of railways, the Prime Minister said as the economy jumps to 5th place in global ranking from 11th, there is a massive increase in the railway budget from 45 thousand crore 10 years ago to 2.5 lakh crore today. “Just imagine how much our strength will increase when we become the third largest economic superpower in the world. Therefore, Modi is working hard to make India the third largest economy in the world as soon as possible”, he added.

PM Modi also credited saving of money due to absence of scams and the saved money being used in doubling the speed of laying new lines, taking rails to new areas from Jammu and Kashmir to the Northeast, and working on 2,500 KM dedicated freight corridor. He said that every paisa of taxpayers' money is being used for the welfare of the commuters. He said that there is a 50 percent discount on every railway ticket by the government.

“Just as interest is earned on money deposited in banks, similarly every penny spent on infrastructure creates new sources of income and new employment”, the Prime Minister emphasized, noting that laying of new rail lines creates multiple employment opportunities, be it a laborer or an engineer. He further added that possibilities for new jobs are created in many industries and shops such as cement, steel and transport. “Lakhs of crores of rupees being invested today is a guarantee of thousands of jobs”, PM Modi exclaimed. He also spoke about the ‘One Station One Product’ program where products by small farmers, artisans, and Vishwakarma friends are being promoted by the railway through thousands of stalls set up at the stations.

“Indian Railways is not just a passenger facility but is also the biggest carrier of India’s agricultural and industrial progress”, the Prime Minister remarked, noting that a faster train will save more time in transportation while also reducing industry costs. Hence, giving impetus to Make in India and Atmanirbhar India. Crediting India’s modern infrastructure, the Prime Minister hailed the nation as the most attractive place for investment all over the world. The Prime Minister concluded his address by showing the way for the next 5 years and said that the capacity of Indian Railways will increase when these thousands of stations are modernized, bringing a revolution of huge investment.

(With Inputs from PIB)