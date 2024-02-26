Russian prosecutor requests life sentence for 'Volga Maniac' serial killer - TASS

A prosecutor in Kazan in southwest Russia has demanded a life sentence for a serial killer known as the 'Volga Maniac,' who is accused of murdering at least 31 elderly women, the TASS state media agency reported on Monday, citing a correspondent in the courtroom. Radik Tagirov was arrested in 2020 on suspicion of the killings, which were committed across 15 cities in and around the Tatarstan region between 2011 and 2012.

Law enforcement agencies said Tagirov had sometimes posed as a social worker, electrician or plumber to enter the women's homes before strangling them and stealing their valuables. Tagirov, a locksmith who had previously served prison time for petty theft, subsequently confessed to 25 of the murders.

