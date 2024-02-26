US airman dies after setting himself on fire outside Israeli embassy, reports say
A U.S. military service member who had set himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington over the weekend in an apparent act of protest against the war in Gaza has died, local media reported on Monday.
A U.S. military service member who had set himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington over the weekend in an apparent act of protest against the war in Gaza has died, local media reported on Monday. NBC News, citing an unnamed U.S. official said that the U.S. Air Force member had died and more details would be released after the military finished notifying his family.
CBS News' Washington affiliate and The Washington Post also reported the death, citing a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson. Representatives for the police in Washington did not immediately return a call requesting comment on the reports.
