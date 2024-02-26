Left Menu

Man lures 8-year-old boy, kills him after having unnatural sex

PTI | Pune | Updated: 26-02-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 21:00 IST
Man lures 8-year-old boy, kills him after having unnatural sex
  • India

An 8-year-old boy was sexually abused and murdered allegedly by a man who lured him with a 'vada pav' in Pimpri Chinchwad area of Pune, a police official said on Monday.

The boy had gone missing on Saturday from near his home in a chawl and CCTV footage showed he was abducted by a man who was later identified as 28-year-old Pawan Pandey, the Wakad police station official said.

''Pandey was arrested on Sunday. He has confessed he sexually assaulted the boy before strangling him and dumping the body in Bavdhan area,'' the official said.

Pandey was charged with murder, unnatural sex and other offences under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added.

