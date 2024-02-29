European defence, foreign ministers to meet in Paris to discuss Ukraine, Moldova support, says French foreign ministry
European defence and foreign ministers will meet in Paris in coming days to discuss further support for Ukraine and Moldova, a French foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.
He added that European states would discuss further concrete measures for Ukraine and how to defend countries being destabilised by Russia, notably Moldova.
