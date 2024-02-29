Left Menu

PSI held for bribery in Dhule, was caught by ACB in 2010 as well

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-02-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 20:46 IST
PSI held for bribery in Dhule, was caught by ACB in 2010 as well
  • Country:
  • India

A police sub inspector was held for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 in Dhule in Maharashtra, an Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Thursday.

Arif Ali Sayyad, attached to Azad Nagar police station there, had initially sought Rs 50,000 from the complainant in return for submitting a favourable report in court in a cheating case, the official said.

''He was earlier held in 2010 for taking a bribe of Rs 70,000,'' the ACB official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech company bets on GMO mosquitoes to fight dengue in Brazil as cases surge; In delicate China play, Reckitt turns to livestreaming to sell condoms; US FDA chief very concerned about fake weight loss drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech company bets on GMO mosquitoes to fight dengue...

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 29

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 29

 Global
3
G7 finance meeting marred by divisions over seizing Russian assets

G7 finance meeting marred by divisions over seizing Russian assets

 Global
4
Singapore to acquire 8 F-35As, launch submarine; rates risk of conflict at 'non-zero'

Singapore to acquire 8 F-35As, launch submarine; rates risk of conflict at '...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024