PSI held for bribery in Dhule, was caught by ACB in 2010 as well
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-02-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 20:46 IST
- Country:
- India
A police sub inspector was held for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 in Dhule in Maharashtra, an Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Thursday.
Arif Ali Sayyad, attached to Azad Nagar police station there, had initially sought Rs 50,000 from the complainant in return for submitting a favourable report in court in a cheating case, the official said.
''He was earlier held in 2010 for taking a bribe of Rs 70,000,'' the ACB official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Rs 40
- 000
- Azad Nagar
- Dhule
- Rs 50
- Anti Corruption Bureau
- Rs 70
- Arif Ali Sayyad
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu revises income tax returns, settles taxes on Rs 150 crore, with Rs 50 cr remain unexplained
Incred Alternative Investments introduces a new Rs 500 crore PE fund
An average of Rs 50,000 to Rs 55,000 is transferred to each family every year through 'guarantee' schemes: Karnataka CM in budget speech.
Farmers' agitation to cause Rs 500 cr economic loss daily to northern states: PHDCCI
Ashwin enters 500-club after hitting "dark tunnel" in 2018