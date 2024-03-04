Centre supporting in every way to fulfill development dreams of people of Telangana

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated, dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects related to power, rail and road sectors worth more than Rs 56,000 crores in Adilabad, Telangana today.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that the land of Adilabad is becoming a witness to development projects related not only to Telangana but to the entire country as more than 30 development projects worth more than Rs 56,000 crores are either being dedicated to the nation or their foundation stones are being laid today. These projects include many projects related to energy, environment sustainability and road connectivity in the state.

The Prime Minister noted that the Central Government and the state of Telangana have both completed almost 10 years and said that the government is providing all possible assistance to the state to realize the dreams of its citizens. Even today, the Prime Minister informed, the 800 MW capacity NTPC Unit 2 has been inaugurated today which will further boost the electricity generation capacity of Telangana. He also mentioned the completion of electrification of Ambari - Adilabad - Pimpalkhuti rail lines and the foundation stone laying for two major National Highway projects in Adilabad, Bela and Mulugu. The Prime Minister underlined that these modern rail and road projects of today will give momentum to the development of Telangana as well as the entire region, while also reducing travel time, encouraging tourism and creating countless employment opportunities.

The Prime Minister reiterated the mantra of nation’s development through the development of the states. He said that with a better economy, trust in the country grows and states also benefit from that as they get investment. He mentioned the global buzz around the high growth rate of the Indian economy as India is the only major economy that has grown by 8.4 percent in the last quarter. “With this speed, India will become the world’s third-largest economy”, said the Prime Minister, which will also mean high growth for the economy of Telangana also, he added.

Recalling the earlier neglect of areas like Telangana, the Prime Minister highlighted the new ways of governance in the last 10 years. Pointing to the more allocation for the development of the state during the last 10 years, the Prime Minister stated, “For us development means the development of the poorest of the poor, development of the dalit, tribals, backwards and deprived.” The Prime Minister said that more than 25 crore people have risen out of poverty and credited the government welfare schemes for the poor. Concluding the address, the Prime Minister stressed that such campaigns will be further amplified in the next 5 years

Governor of Telangana, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri Revantha Reddy and Union Minister, Shri G Kishan Reddy were present on the occasion among others.

(With Inputs from PIB)