Navi Mumbai police arrest UP man for cheating investors of Rs 60.2 lakh

The Navi Mumbai police have arrested a man from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly luring people to invest in crypto trading and forex and cheating them of Rs 60.2 lakh, an official said on Monday. Singh and his accomplice Mohinish Devendra Rajpal 36 allegedly targeted people on Facebook in December 2023 and lured them to invest in forex and crypto trading, he said.

Navi Mumbai police arrest UP man for cheating investors of Rs 60.2 lakh
The Navi Mumbai police have arrested a man from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly luring people to invest in crypto trading and forex and cheating them of Rs 60.2 lakh, an official said on Monday. The Cyber police apprehended Anshuman Arman Singh (23) from Hariharpur in Uttar Pradesh on February 28, the official said. Singh and his accomplice Mohinish Devendra Rajpal (36) allegedly targeted people on Facebook in December 2023 and lured them to invest in forex and crypto trading, he said. The accused provided bank account details and coerced the victims to make online payments to the tune of Rs 60.2 lakh, the official said. A first information report (FIR) was registered against the accused under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008, he said.

Following a probe, the police tracked down Rajpal, who led them to Singh, senior inspector Gajanan Kadam of the Cyber cell, adding that Rajpal was not arrested but served a notice.

At least 115 transactions were carried out by the accused through these accounts, and the police have frozen Rs 39.35 lakh in these accounts, the official said.

