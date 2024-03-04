US tells citizens to leave Haiti 'as soon as possible' after violent weekend
Reuters | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 04-03-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 20:06 IST
The United States called for its citizens to leave Haiti "as soon as possible" after an escalation of violence over the weekend, which saw 15,000 more people flee their homes and armed men break thousands of inmates from Haiti's largest prison.
The United States, which is home to over a million Haitians, said its embassy would be offering limited operations on Monday while Canada said it would temporarily close its embassy.
