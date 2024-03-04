Pakistan PM directs his finance team to proceed with talks with IMF

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed his finance team to proceed with talks on an extended fund facility with the International Monetary Fund on Monday, according to a statement from his office.

Pakistan's multi-billion dollar funding agreement with the IMF is set to expire in April and economists say the incoming government will immediately need to begin talks on a new agreement.

