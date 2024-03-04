Pakistan PM directs his finance team to proceed with talks with IMF
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 04-03-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 23:43 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed his finance team to proceed with talks on an extended fund facility with the International Monetary Fund on Monday, according to a statement from his office.
Pakistan's multi-billion dollar funding agreement with the IMF is set to expire in April and economists say the incoming government will immediately need to begin talks on a new agreement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shehbaz Sharif
- Pakistan
Advertisement