ED attaches assets of 2 persons accused of forcing Kerala man to end his life

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 21:58 IST
Representative Images Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it has attached assets worth more than Rs 31 lakh of two persons accused of pushing a Kerala man to end his life as they charged ''exorbitant'' interest for some funds lent to him. The central agency took cognisance of an FIR filed by Muvattupuzha police station in Ernakulam district of the state that booked the accused Sudheesh and some others under various sections of the IPC, Kerala Money Lenders Act and Kerala Prohibition of Exorbitant Interest Act.

Immovable properties belonging to Sudheesh and another person Anil Kumar, worth a total Rs 31.69 lakh, have been provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the agency said.

Probe found, the ED claimed, that the accused allegedly ran an illegal money lending business and had charged deceased Babu with exorbitant interest, which led Babu into an acute financial crisis and depression.

''Consequently, Babu committed suicide and the suicide note found with him revealed the facts regarding the extortion made by the accused,'' the ED alleged.

