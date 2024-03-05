Russia says it scrambles fighter jet to escort French military planes over Black Sea - TASS

Russia on Tuesday scrambled an Su-27 fighter jet to escort two French fighter jets and a reconnaissance plane over the Black Sea, state-run TASS news agency reported, citing the Russian Defence Ministry.

According to the ministry, after the approach of the Russian fighter, the French planes turned away from the Russian border. (Writing by Maxim Rodionov)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)