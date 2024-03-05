Left Menu

Zelenskiy: Ukraine has proven what it is capable of against Russian navy, aircraft

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 23:40 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Ukraine had "proven what we are capable of" against Russia's navy and air force, but made no direct reference to the sinking of a Russian patrol ship as reported by Kyiv's military.

"Ukraine has proven what we are capable of, what our strength is capable of," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

"That is shown by the number of downed Russian aircraft and the capabilities of our boys against the Russian fleet. There are no safe havens for Russian terrorists in the Black Sea and nor will there be."

