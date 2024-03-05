Blinken and Israel war cabinet member discussed delivery of aid, 6-week ceasefire in meeting, State Dept says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2024 23:55 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 23:55 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz in a meeting on Tuesday the need to act urgently to enable the delivery of humanitarian aid, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.
The two also discussed efforts to reach an agreement on a six-week ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, Miller said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Benny Gantz
- Miller
- State
- Antony Blinken
- Matthew Miller
- Hamas
- Israel
- State Department
- Israeli
- U.S.
- Gaza
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel hits Hezbollah targets in Sidon, Lebanon
Volunteer officers race against rumours to bring Israel's worst war news
South Africa asks World Court to find Israeli occupation illegal
South Africa tells top UN court that it's accusing Israel of apartheid against Palestinians
Hamas chief Haniyeh arrives in Cairo for talks with Egyptians