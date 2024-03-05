Blinken and Israel war cabinet member discussed delivery of aid, 6-week ceasefire in meeting, State Dept says

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz in a meeting on Tuesday the need to act urgently to enable the delivery of humanitarian aid, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.

The two also discussed efforts to reach an agreement on a six-week ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, Miller said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)