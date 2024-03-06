Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM inaugurates Veligonda project's twin tunnels

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 06-03-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 15:24 IST
Andhra Pradesh CM inaugurates Veligonda project's twin tunnels
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday inaugurated the twin tunnels of Pula Subbaiah Veligonda project here in Prakasam district, which will irrigate 4.5 lakh acres and supply drinking water to more than 15 lakh people.

Estimated to have been built at a cost of Rs 10,010 crore, the first tunnel of the project was completed in November 2021 and the second one in January 2024.

''The completion of the Veligonda project's twin tunnels is a remarkable achievement. This project will bring much-needed water to the drought-stricken and fluoride-affected upland areas in 30 mandals, spanning Prakasam, Nellore and Kadapa districts,'' said Jagan Mohan Reddy, addressing a meeting.

Paying tributes to his father and former CM Y S Rajasekhar Reddy, Jagan Mohan Reddy observed that Veligonda project was initiated by the former back in 2004.

Terming the inauguration as a fulfilment of his father's vision, the CM dedicated the tunnels, 18-km long each, to the nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HCL Tech's generative AI platform to transform software development, engineering lifecycle

HCL Tech's generative AI platform to transform software development, enginee...

 India
2
(OFFICIAL)-FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

(OFFICIAL)-FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

 Global
4
Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024