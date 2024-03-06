Ukrainian military intelligence responsible for attack on Russian iron plant, GUR source says

Ukraine's GUR military intelligence agency is responsible for an attack on the Mikhailovsky iron ore plant in Russia's Kursk region, a source in GUR told Reuters on Wednesday on condition of anonymity.

Russian officials and the plant's owner, Metalloinvest , said earlier that two drones had struck a fuel tank at the enterprise, one of Russia's largest iron ore plants.

