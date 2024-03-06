Left Menu

3 killed as tractor hits bikes in Rajasthan's Dungarpur

Three people died and another was seriously injured when their motorcycles were hit by a tractor in Dungarpur district of Rajasthan, police said on Wednesday. The SHO said the bodies were handed over to the family members after postmortem on Wednesday. A case has been registered against the tractor driver who is absconding, police said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-03-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 18:03 IST
3 killed as tractor hits bikes in Rajasthan's Dungarpur
  • Country:
  • India

Three people died and another was seriously injured when their motorcycles were hit by a tractor in Dungarpur district of Rajasthan, police said on Wednesday. The accident took place in the Nithaua police station area on Tuesday night when the four victims riding two different motorcycles were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony, SHO Bhawani Shankar Meena said.

He said that the seriously injured has been referred to Udaipur for treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Dinesh Meena (19), his brother-in-law Sagarmal Meena (34), and Surajmal Meena (29), he said. The SHO said the bodies were handed over to the family members after postmortem on Wednesday. A case has been registered against the tractor driver who is absconding, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HCL Tech's generative AI platform to transform software development, engineering lifecycle

HCL Tech's generative AI platform to transform software development, enginee...

 India
2
(OFFICIAL)-FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

(OFFICIAL)-FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

 Global
4
Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024