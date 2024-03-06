Ship damaged in attack off Yemen, rescue efforts underway

A merchant vessel has been damaged in an attack south of Yemen and coalition forces are supporting it, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency reported on Wednesday.

A Barbados-flagged, U.S.-owned vessel was hailed by an entity declaring itself to be the "Yemeni Navy" and ordered to alter course, British security firm Ambrey reported separately. "Ambrey observed an Indian Navy military vessel drifting in the vicinity of the last known position of the affected vessel (...) Further reports stated that rescue and salvage operations were underway," it said, adding that some crew had been loaded into lifeboats.

The incident took place approximately 57 nautical miles southwest of port of Aden in southern Yemen, it said. Houthi militants in Yemen have launched drone and missile attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait and Gulf of Aden since November. They say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians over the war in Gaza.

