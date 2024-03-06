The determined voice of Youth shows the determination of India as a nation: Anurag Thakur

Speaker, Lok Sabha Shri Om Birla and Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Shri Anurag Singh Thakur addressed the National Youth Parliament Festival, 2024 on its concluding day today in the Central Hall of the Parliament, New Delhi.

Shri Yatin Bhaskar Duggal from Haryana(First Prize Winner )

Ms Vaishna Pitchai from Tamil Nadu (Second Prize Winner)

Kanishka Sharma from Rajasthan(Third prize winner )

Addressing the gathering, Shri Om Birla congratulated all the participants and the winners. He said that the central hall has a history and this hall was central in making of the constitution after the independence. Shri Om Birla also said that the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi have huge expectations from the youth and in achieving nation’s goal of Viksit Bharat. He also said that Youth’s thinking capability, ability to innovate and the zeal to work will be instrumental in making India ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.He further added that India will not only be a Viksit Bharat but will also show the path to the entire world. He added that India today is moving towards modernisation and at the same time is keeping its heritage intact.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Anurag Singh Thakur said that the determined voice of Youth shows the determination of India as a nation. He said that India has seen the positive use of technology and its movement from fragile five to top five economies of the world.

He also said that India has moved from weak leadership to strong leadership and can today walk shoulder to shoulder with the world leaders. He also highlighted the fact that in last 10 years government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has moved around 250 million poor out of multi-dimensional poverty. He also said that this is possible only with commitment, use of technology and by bringing transparency and accountability into the system. He also highlighted that India is moving from net importer to net exporter; from UPI to Artificial Intelligence and from MY Bharat to Viksit Bharat.

He also urged the participants to make use of various platforms like YouTube to take the government policies to the people preferably in vernacular language. He also urged youth to focus on team led leadership and said that that the network created today will be your Net Worth in life.

The National Youth Parliament is being organised this year based on the theme of 'Young Voices: Engage and Empower for Nation’s Transformation’.

The National Youth Parliament Festival, 2024 has been organised from 9th February 2024 to 6th March 2024 across the country. This Youth Parliament has been organised at three levels covering 785 Districts of the country.

The District Youth Parliament was organized from 9th February 2024 to 14th February 2024. The winners of the District Youth Parliament-2024 participated in the State Youth Parliament from 19th - 24th February 2024.

Eighty-seven (87) State-level winners will be assembling in New Delhi for the finals in the National Youth Parliament-2024 to be held in the Central Hall of the Parliament on 5th and 6th March 2024. Eighty-Seven State winners (1st, 2nd and 3rd prize winners) will participate in the National Youth Parliament, out of which 29 (1st Position holders of each SYP) will be speaking on given topics. The remaining 58 will be attending the National Youth Parliament as audience.

(With Inputs from PIB)