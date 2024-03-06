Left Menu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 06-03-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 19:13 IST
Himachal CM inaugurates 22 new branches of HPSCB
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday inaugurated 22 new branches of Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank (HPSCB), and launched two new plans -- One-Time Resolution Scheme and a Loan Scheme for developing high-density apple orchards.

The chief minister also launched the online link for the recruitment of 232 clerical posts to be filled by the bank. The new branches - Samarkot, Jharag/Nakradi, Parala, Dhamandri, Mehandli, Jarol, Janeharghat, Upper Kaithu, Khatnol, Nihri, Chai Kadora, Syanj, Bharari, Mandap, Dhar-Tottoh, Lohat, Awah, Chhatradi, Halah, Haripurdhar, Timbi and Chango -- were launched from Shimla virtually, a statement issued here said.

He said that under the 'One Time Resolution Scheme', loan defaulters, who were not able to repay their due loans in time and whose loan accounts were declared as non-performing assets by the bank as of December 31, 2023, would now be eligible to settle their loan cases by making a one-time payment.

Sukhu said that under the 'Loan scheme', the apple orchardists would be offered loans up to Rs 8 lakh per bigha, with a maximum loan limit of Rs 50 lakh, to promote new technology in high-density apple plantation and production of new varieties.

