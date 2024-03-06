Germany calls on Israel to withdraw West Bank settlements approvals
Germany on Wednesday called on the Israeli government to immediately withdraw the approval of further settlements in the West Bank, saying building settlements in occupied Palestinian territories was a serious violation of international law.
Commenting on Israel's Supreme Planning Authority approving plans for constructing around 3,500 new housing units in the settlements of Maale Adumim, Kedar and Efrat in the West Bank, the ministry said: "We strongly condemn the approval of further settlement units in the West Bank."
