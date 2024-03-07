Iran should immediately release the seized tanker Advantage Sweet, State Dept says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-03-2024 00:39 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 00:39 IST
Iran should immediately release the Advantage Sweet tanker, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday, after the semi-official Fars news agency reported Iran will unload about $50 million worth of crude from the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker seized last year.
Miller added that Iran's continued harassment of vessels and interference in navigational rights and freedoms is a threat to maritime security, regional stability and the global economy.
