Iran should immediately release the seized tanker Advantage Sweet, State Dept says

Iran should immediately release the Advantage Sweet tanker, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday, after the semi-official Fars news agency reported Iran will unload about $50 million worth of crude from the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker seized last year.

Miller added that Iran's continued harassment of vessels and interference in navigational rights and freedoms is a threat to maritime security, regional stability and the global economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)