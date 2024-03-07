U.S. military says it conducted strikes against two unmanned aerial vehicles in Yemen
The U.S. military said on Wednesday that it carried out strikes against two unmanned aerial vehicles in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen that "presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region."
U.S. Central Command did not say if the strikes were successful.
