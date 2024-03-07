New NATO member Sweden now enjoys alliance protection, Stoltenberg says
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg hailed Sweden becoming a member of the alliance on Thursday as "historic", saying the Nordic country now had the ultimate guarantee of security. Sweden’s accession makes NATO stronger, Sweden safer and the whole Alliance more secure," he added. With Sweden’s accession, NATO now counts 32 countries among its members.
"After over 200 years of non-alignment Sweden now enjoys the protection granted under Article 5, the ultimate guarantee of Allies' freedom and security," Stoltenberg said in a statement on X. "Sweden brings with it capable armed forces and a first-class defence industry. Sweden's accession makes NATO stronger, Sweden safer and the whole Alliance more secure," he added.
With Sweden's accession, NATO now counts 32 countries among its members.
