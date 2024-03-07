Any avenue to get more aid into Gaza is 'obviously good,' UN spokesperson says

The international community's focus should be on increasing the large-scale distribution and entry of aid into Gaza by land, but any way to get more aid into the enclave is "obviously good," U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Thursday. "Any way to get more aid into Gaza, whether by sea or airdrop, is obviously good," Dujarric said.

Entry of aid by land, however, is cost- and volume-effective, and "we need more entry points and we need a larger volume of aid to come in by land," he added.

