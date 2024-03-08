Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy issues decree on discharging conscripts

The decree will allow some respite for service members who have been engaged in the military since even before Russian troops poured over the border in February 2022. In addition, those discharged will be exempt from further call-ups for 12 months.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2024 03:03 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 03:03 IST
Ukraine's Zelenskiy issues decree on discharging conscripts

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a decree on Thursday providing for conscripts serving in the two-year-old war against Russia to be discharged into Ukraine's reserves within the next two months. The decree will allow some respite for service members who have been engaged in the military since even before Russian troops poured over the border in February 2022.

In addition, those discharged will be exempt from further call-ups for 12 months. "Today, we have a decree for the discharge to reserves of conscripts -- those who were called up for military service before the full-scale invasion began," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

"At the request of the military command, several weeks are needed for preparatory procedures, replacing individuals in terms of defence tasks, and from April, conscripts will be transferred to the reserves." A little more than two years into the invasion, Ukraine faces shortages of both men and equipment.

Russia has made some gains along the 1,000-km (600-mile) front in the east and south, including the capture by Moscow's forces last month of the town of Avdiivka, but there has been little movement along the front lines. Western countries continue to pledge support to Ukraine's campaign to oust Russian troops, but a promised aid package from Washington has stalled amid disputes in the U.S. Congress.

A bill on mobilisation to ensure sufficient numbers of Ukrainian service members in the campaign is making its way through Ukraine's parliament, punctuated by lively debate among deputies and in society at large.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Novo Nordisk expects China to approve Wegovy this year and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
4
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024