US Homeland Security resolves website issue after brief outage

(Adds outage being resolved, official saying no malicious action indicated) WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it had resolved an issue with its website and related domains that caused them to temporarily go down on Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it had resolved an issue with its website and related domains that caused them to temporarily go down on Thursday. A DHS official said there was "no indication of malicious action" in the outage, which occurred during President Joe Biden's State of the Union address to Congress.

The outage appeared to last less than half an hour. Other government websites including those of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Secret Service also experienced temporary outages.

