US conducts strikes in Yemen and downs Houthi drones
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 08-03-2024 11:34 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 11:28 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said it conducted self-defence strikes on Thursday against four mobile Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCM) and one Houthi unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.
CENTCOM said its forces shot down three UAVs launched toward the Gulf of Aden from areas controlled by Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
