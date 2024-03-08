US conducts strikes in Yemen and downs Houthi drones

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said it conducted self-defence strikes on Thursday against four mobile Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCM) and one Houthi unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

CENTCOM said its forces shot down three UAVs launched toward the Gulf of Aden from areas controlled by Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)