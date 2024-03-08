Modi reaches Assam on 2-day visit, greeted by locals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Assam on Friday on a two-day visit, during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation of projects worth Rs 18,000 crore.

Modi landed at Salonibari airport in Tezpur in the afternoon, where he was welcomed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and others.

He then flew to Panbari in Kaziranga in a helicopter, with Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, along with Sarma and others, once again extended their welcome to the PM as he landed there.

The PM undertook the last leg of his journey of about 15 kms from the Panbari helipad to the Police Guest House near Central Kohora Range in Kaziranga National Park by road.

People lined up the route to the guest house as Modi stood on the footrest of his vehicle and waved to them. Traditional performances of Bihu and other folk songs and dances were presented along the route, with Modi praising it with a post on X.

''Landed to a very special welcome in Golaghat district, Assam. Got a glimpse of Assam's diverse and beautiful culture,'' the PM wrote, sharing photos of the performances.

As Modi reached the guest house, where he will spend the night, Sarma said it was a privilege for the people of Assam to have the PM in their midst as part of their own family.

''As Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji reaches Kaziranga National Park, #ModiParivarAssam comes out in large numbers to welcome their very own family member to the World Heritage Site,'' Sarma wrote on X.

In another post, the CM added, ''The most popular leader of the world, elder of our family, respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji is heartily welcomed to Kaziranga.'' Modi is scheduled to undertake a jungle safari early on Saturday morning, official had said earlier, with Park authorities making arrangements for both jeep and elephant safaris. He will be there for around two hours, they said. After undertaking the safari, Modi will leave for Arunachal Pradesh, where he is scheduled to attend two programmes. He will return to Jorhat in the afternoon and inaugurate the 125-ft high 'Statue of Valour' of legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan. The prime minister will then proceed to Meleng Meteli Pothar, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation for central and state projects worth a total of around Rs 18,000 crore, the officials said.

He is also scheduled to address a public meeting at the venue. After the meeting, he will leave for West Bengal. The prime minister had visited Assam on February 4 and launched infrastructure projects worth Rs 11,600 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)