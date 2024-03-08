Left Menu

Man shoots friend with air gun after petty quarrel

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 21:51 IST
Man shoots friend with air gun after petty quarrel
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old pavement-dweller was injured on Friday after a friend shot him with an air gun over a dispute about refusing money for drink, police said on Friday.

The incident took place early in the morning on the pavement of Sabu Siddhiqui Road in south Mumbai when victim Raju alias Abdulla Shaikh, his wife and children were asleep.

Shaikh, who sells bags at nearby Crawford Market, had had a heated argument with another bag seller Harry alias Harisen Anthony Joseph (45) after Joseph demanded money for liquor, said an official.

Shaikh allegedly refused to give him money and abused him.

In the early hours, Joseph allegedly shot Shaikh when the latter was deep in sleep, injuring him on the shoulder, and fled on a motorbike with two accomplices, the official said.

A case of attempt to murder was registered under IPC section 307 at Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police station and probe was on, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Alcohol policies need sharper focus on gender, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
2
Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

 Pakistan
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 2028; Motor racing-Aston's Alonso top in Saudi GP practice and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 20...

 Global
4
After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalates

After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalate...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024