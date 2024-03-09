Canada says it will resume funding to the UN Palestinian refugee agency
Canada will resume funding to the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency, International Aid Minister Ahmed Hussen said in a statement on Friday, but did not give a timeline.
Ottawa had announced a pause on Jan 26 after Israel alleged some of the staff at the agency had been involved in the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.
