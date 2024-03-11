Left Menu

Woman raped in Jammu, 3 booked

A woman was allegedly raped by three men in a hotel in Jewel area here, police said on Monday. In her complaint, the woman alleged that she received a call from the accused on Sunday and they raped her later in a hotel.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-03-2024 23:12 IST | Created: 11-03-2024 23:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A woman was allegedly raped by three men in a hotel in Jewel area here, police said on Monday. In her complaint, the woman alleged that she received a call from the accused on Sunday and they raped her later in a hotel. Police registered a case after receiving a written complaint by the victim on Monday, an official said.

The investigation into the case has been entrusted to Station House Officer (SHO), Nowabad, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

