US pledges further $100 mln to Haiti security mission

Reuters | Kingston | Updated: 12-03-2024 04:22 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 04:22 IST
U.S. Secretary Of State Antony Blinken on Monday said the United States would contribute an additional $100 million to a U.N.-backed multinational security force intended to help Haitian police fight gangs, as well as $33 million in humanitarian aid.

This brings the United States' proposed contribution to the force to $300 million. As of Monday, less than $11 million had been deposited into the U.N.'s dedicated trust fund.

