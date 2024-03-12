Left Menu

Case against 3 persons for trying to kill man after dispute in Thane

Police have registered a case against three persons for allegedly trying to kill a 30-year-old man after he objected to them consuming liquor outside his house in Maharashtras Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.The man, a fish seller, was resting at home in Khadakpada area of Kalyan after dinner on Sunday when he heard some noise outside the house.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-03-2024 09:26 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 09:26 IST
Case against 3 persons for trying to kill man after dispute in Thane
  • Country:
  • India

Police have registered a case against three persons for allegedly trying to kill a 30-year-old man after he objected to them consuming liquor outside his house in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

The man, a fish seller, was resting at home in Khadakpada area of Kalyan after dinner on Sunday when he heard some noise outside the house. When he went out, he saw a group of persons from the same locality sitting at the entrance of his house and consuming liquor, the official from Khadakpada police station said.

When he questioned them, the persons caught hold of him and allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen with a knife, he said. The persons also beat up his mother when she tried to rescue him and also warned the neighbours of dire consequences if they tried to save the man, the official said, adding the accused later fled from the spot. The man's family members rushed him to a nearby hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment, he said.

Based on the victim's complaint, the police on Monday registered a case against three persons under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult intended to provoke breach of peace) and 34 (common intention), he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

 Malaysia
2
FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for multiple sclerosis; China to increase number of response teams for new infectious diseases and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for mult...

 Global
4
Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treasury

Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treas...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024