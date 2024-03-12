Case against 3 persons for trying to kill man after dispute in Thane
Police have registered a case against three persons for allegedly trying to kill a 30-year-old man after he objected to them consuming liquor outside his house in Maharashtras Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.The man, a fish seller, was resting at home in Khadakpada area of Kalyan after dinner on Sunday when he heard some noise outside the house.
The man, a fish seller, was resting at home in Khadakpada area of Kalyan after dinner on Sunday when he heard some noise outside the house. When he went out, he saw a group of persons from the same locality sitting at the entrance of his house and consuming liquor, the official from Khadakpada police station said.
When he questioned them, the persons caught hold of him and allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen with a knife, he said. The persons also beat up his mother when she tried to rescue him and also warned the neighbours of dire consequences if they tried to save the man, the official said, adding the accused later fled from the spot. The man's family members rushed him to a nearby hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment, he said.
Based on the victim's complaint, the police on Monday registered a case against three persons under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult intended to provoke breach of peace) and 34 (common intention), he added.
