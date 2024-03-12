Amazon workers in England to take fresh strike action

Workers at two Amazon locations in central England will take strike action later this month, the GMB trade union said on Tuesday as workers at the two centres seek formal union recognition from the U.S. retail giant.

Amazon workers at a Coventry warehouse will strike from March 19-20 and those at a Birmingham HQ will walk out from March 27-28, GMB said.

