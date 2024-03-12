Villager injured as abandoned mortar shell explodes in J-K's Samba
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-03-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 23:34 IST
A villager was injured critically in a blast of an abandoned mortar shell in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Tuesday, officials said.
The injured, identified as Chandail Singh, was admitted to the GMC Hospital in Jammu for treatment.
The incident took place in Chandni village in the district.
