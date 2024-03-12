Missile hits apartment building in Kryvyi Rih, two dead, Ukrainian president says
A Russian missile slammed into an apartment building in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Tuesday, killing two people, with search teams combing rubble for survivors, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. The governor of Dnipropetrovsk region, Serhiy Lysak, said more than 30 people were injured, five of them seriously.
Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2024 23:50 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 23:50 IST
A Russian missile slammed into an apartment building in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Tuesday, killing two people, with search teams combing rubble for survivors, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.
The governor of Dnipropetrovsk region, Serhiy Lysak, said more than 30 people were injured, five of them seriously. "A search is underway for people under the rubble," Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram. "There are many injured, some seriously, including a child.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian rouble up, bolstered by oil prices and upcoming tax payments
Navalny ally urges Russians to join election day protest in his memory, drawing Kremlin ire
A Russian court sentences the co-chair of a Nobel-winning rights group to 30 months in prison
Man jailed in Russian-annexed Crimea for 'rehabilitating Nazism'
Russian court sentences co-chair of Nobel-winning rights group to 30 months in prison over criticism of war in Ukraine, reports AP.