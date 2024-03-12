Left Menu

Missile hits apartment building in Kryvyi Rih, two dead, Ukrainian president says

A Russian missile slammed into an apartment building in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Tuesday, killing two people, with search teams combing rubble for survivors, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. The governor of Dnipropetrovsk region, Serhiy Lysak, said more than 30 people were injured, five of them seriously.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2024 23:50 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 23:50 IST
The governor of Dnipropetrovsk region, Serhiy Lysak, said more than 30 people were injured, five of them seriously. "A search is underway for people under the rubble," Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram. "There are many injured, some seriously, including a child.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

