Putin says if US troops enter Ukraine, Russia will treat them as interventionists, RIA reports
Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2024 08:13 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 08:13 IST
Russia's President Vladimir Putin said in remarks published on Wednesday that if U.S. troops appear in Ukraine, Russia will treat them as interventionists, RIA state news agency reported.
Putin, in a wide-ranging interview with RIA and the Rossiya-1 state television, said also that if the United States conducts nuclear tests, Russia may do the same.
He also added that Russia is ready - from a military-technical point of view - for a nuclear war, but for now, not "everything is rushing to it".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- RIA state news agency
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Putin
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Why is UN Security Council rendered 'completely ineffective' in resolving Russia-Ukraine conflict, asks India
North Korea has sent 6,700 containers of munitions to Russia, South Korea says
Russia bans gasoline exports for 6 months from March 1
UN expert condemns judicial harassment of Oleg Orlov in politically motivated trial in Russia
Russian rouble up, bolstered by oil prices and upcoming tax payments