Putin says if US troops enter Ukraine, Russia will treat them as interventionists, RIA reports

Russia's President Vladimir Putin said in remarks published on Wednesday that if U.S. troops appear in Ukraine, Russia will treat them as interventionists, RIA state news agency reported.

Putin, in a wide-ranging interview with RIA and the Rossiya-1 state television, said also that if the United States conducts nuclear tests, Russia may do the same.

He also added that Russia is ready - from a military-technical point of view - for a nuclear war, but for now, not "everything is rushing to it".

