Hardeep Singh Puri says opposition ill-informed about CAA

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday slammed the opposition parties for protesting against the Citizenahip Amendment Act, claiming that so much of ill-informed stuff is being thrown at us. So much of ill-informed stuff is being thrown at us, Puri said while speaking on the CAA in a Viksit Bharat programme in Kolkata.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-03-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 21:32 IST
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday slammed the opposition parties for protesting against the Citizenahip Amendment Act, claiming that ''so much of ill-informed stuff is being thrown at us''. He also claimed that a ''completely distorted picture'' is being presented by the opposition parties over the CAA. The rules for the implementation of the CAA were notified on Monday. ''So much of ill-informed stuff is being thrown at us,'' Puri said while speaking on the CAA in a Viksit Bharat programme in Kolkata. Asked about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's opposition to the new legislation, he said, ''She has been opposing it but I am not clear why. This is not about religion.'' The CAA seeks to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis entering India on or before December 31, 2014 from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after five years of residence in India.

''There are persecuted minorities in these countries... It is fear-mongering,'' Puri said.

