US working to get maritime corridor into Gaza up and running, says Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he held a video conference with officials from Cyprus, Britain, the UAE, Qatar, the European Union and the United Nations to discuss getting a new maritime corridor for getting humanitarian aid into Gaza up and running.

Blinken said the corridor, once established, would enable distribution of up to 2 million meals in Gaza, where aid agencies say the five-month long war between Israel and Hamas has driven much of the population to the brink of famine.

