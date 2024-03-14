Left Menu

US working to get maritime corridor into Gaza up and running, says Blinken

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-03-2024 00:23 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 00:21 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he held a video conference with officials from Cyprus, Britain, the UAE, Qatar, the European Union and the United Nations to discuss getting a new maritime corridor for getting humanitarian aid into Gaza up and running.

Blinken said the corridor, once established, would enable distribution of up to 2 million meals in Gaza, where aid agencies say the five-month long war between Israel and Hamas has driven much of the population to the brink of famine.

 

