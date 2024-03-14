Left Menu

Four killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine's eastern regions, Kyiv says

Four people were killed in overnight Russian drone and bomb attacks in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy and eastern Donetsk regions, local officials said on Wednesday. Russian forces dropped a bomb on Myrnohrad town in Donetsk region, killing two and injuring five people, local governor Vadym Filashkin said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2024 03:01 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 03:01 IST
Four people were killed in overnight Russian drone and bomb attacks in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy and eastern Donetsk regions, local officials said on Wednesday.

Russian forces dropped a bomb on Myrnohrad town in Donetsk region, killing two and injuring five people, local governor Vadym Filashkin said on the Telegram messaging app. The Sumy regional military administration said a Russian drone hit an apartment block overnight.

Two bodies were pulled out from under rubble, emergency services said on Telegram. Eight people were injured, and rescuers sifted through debris throughout the day. The administration said 30 apartments of a five-storey residential building were damaged, 15 of them largely destroyed.

Late on Tuesday, two apartment buildings caught fire as a result of a Russian missile attack in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih. The death toll there rose to five people on Wednesday, local authorities said, with at least 50 more injured. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who was born and raised in the city, praised rescue teams on Telegram and vowed Russia would be brought to account.

Russian officials in regions bordering Ukraine on Wednesday reported Kyiv had launched a sweeping drone attack for the second night in a row, again targeting energy facilities.

