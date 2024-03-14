Left Menu

US imposes arms restrictions on Nicaragua

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 19:08 IST
US imposes arms restrictions on Nicaragua

The United States imposed arms restrictions on Nicaragua on Thursday, the U.S. State Department said, adding that the Biden administration remained concerned about the Nicaraguan government's "brutal repression" of its people.

The State Department said the U.S. was curbing the import and export of U.S.-origin weaponry and defense services destined for or originating in Nicaragua. "The United States will continue to use all available diplomatic and economic tools to promote accountability for the Ortega-Murillo regime and to support the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Nicaraguans as they pursue a more just and prosperous future," it said in a statement.

The U.S. Commerce Department also applied more restrictive rules to the export of U.S. items to Nicaragua on Thursday, citing concerns about the government's human rights abuses against citizens and civil society groups, as well as the government's deepening military and security ties with Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa
2
INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war chest

INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol's CAR-T therapies; Bird flu strain raises alarm as virus kills South American wildlife and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis deepens

EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024