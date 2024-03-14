Left Menu

Kyrgyzstan parliament adopts Russian-style "foreign agents" bill

The parliament of Kyrgyzstan on Thursday adopted a bill styled on Russia's "foreign agents" law that international observers fear will restrict the work of nongovernmental organisations and independent media in the Central Asian country.

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 19:21 IST
Kyrgyzstan parliament adopts Russian-style "foreign agents" bill

The parliament of Kyrgyzstan on Thursday adopted a bill styled on Russia's "foreign agents" law that international observers fear will restrict the work of nongovernmental organisations and independent media in the Central Asian country. A European Union delegation and multiple Western embassies criticised the bill in a joint statement, saying its passage would "contravene international norms" and jeopardise foreign assistance to the nation of 6.6 million people.

The draft law introduces onerous reporting requirements for NGOs which receive funding from abroad and are engaged in what are deemed to be political activities. The bill seeks to stop NGOs from "trying to shape public opinion" on government matters, and says that some organisations "interfere in the political life of the state", according to excerpts published by local media. It will now head to President Sadyr Japarov for signing.

International observers have warned the legislation may sound the death knell for smaller civil society groups in the country at a time when they are already weakened. "If this legislation is adopted, I am worried it would have an overwhelmingly negative impact on civil society, human rights defenders, and the media in Kyrgyzstan," Matteo Mecacci, the head of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's office for democratic institutions and human rights, said in a statement last month.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote a letter to Japarov in February expressing his concerns over the bill, drawing the Central Asian leader's ire, according to local media. The mountainous, mostly Muslim country has moved closer to Russia's orbit in recent years. Kyrgyzstan is a member of a Moscow-led security alliance and Russia said last year it would work on "developing" its military facilities there.

Russia has tightened its own "foreign agents" law, first passed in 2012, since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, reflecting a climate of hostility and distrust of the West, which Moscow has accused of meddling in its internal affairs. (Reporting and writing by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa
2
INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war chest

INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol's CAR-T therapies; Bird flu strain raises alarm as virus kills South American wildlife and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis deepens

EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024