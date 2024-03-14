Left Menu

US envoy warns over Hungary's 'close and expanding' links with Russia

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 14-03-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 21:20 IST
  • Hungary

NATO allies are warning Hungary of the dangers of its "close and expanding" relationship with Russia and if this is Hungary's policy choice "we will have to decide how best to protect our security interests", the U.S. envoy said on Thursday.

"These legitimate security concerns – shared by Hungary's 31 allies – cannot be ignored," U.S. Ambassador David Pressman said in a speech.

