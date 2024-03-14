Two more govt officials arrested in in sheep distribution 'scam'
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Telangana on Thursday arrested two more government officials in connection with its ongoing investigation into an alleged scam in the sheep distribution scheme of the state government.
The two accused officers, Anjilappa and Krishnaiah, were arrested today, a release by the ACB said.
The officials allegedly colluded and conspired with private persons and resorted to illegal acts and violations while discharging their duties, according to the release.
The ACB had earlier arrested some government officials in connection with the alleged scam. The previous BRS government had launched the sheep disribution scheme in 2017 to strengthen the rural economy.
