Rajasthan Police arrests man on espionage charges

An intelligence team of Rajasthan Police on Thursday arrested a man running a store selling Army uniform on charges of espionage, officials said.

Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) Sanjay Agarwal said the accused Anand Raj Singh (22) has been arrested for collecting information of strategic importance of the Army and sharing it through social media with three female handlers of Pakistan intelligence agency.

The ADGP said the accused ran a uniform store outside the Suratgarh Army Cantonment. He said espionage activities carried out by Pakistani intelligence agencies are being continuously monitored by Rajasthan Intelligence team.

Aggarwal said Singh had left his work at the uniform store for some time and was working in a factory in the Behror area. Even during this period, he was in constant touch with the female handlers of Pakistani intelligence agency.

Singh used to secure important and confidential information of the Army from his sources and shared it with the Pakistani agents. He also demanded money in return for sending confidential information to the Pakistani intelligence agency, the ADGP added.

