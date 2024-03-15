Israel's prime minister's office: New Hamas truce position still 'unrealistic'
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-03-2024 03:23 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 03:23 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said a new Gaza truce proposal presented by the Islamist group Hamas to mediators on Thursday was still based on "unrealistic demands."
The statement said an update on the issue will be presented to the war cabinet and extended security cabinet on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Benjamin Netanyahu
- Israel
- Islamist
- Hamas
- Gaza
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Zealand lists Hamas as terrorist group, sanctions 'extremist' Israeli settlers
Travel bans on number of extremist Israeli settlers
El Al Israel Airlines posts higher Q4 profit, boosted by Gaza war
Gaza Health Ministry says Palestinian death toll from Israel-Hamas war surpasses 30,000, reports AP.
Israeli forces press offensive in Gaza's Zeitoun district