US says it destroyed nine missiles, two drones in Houthi-controlled Yemen
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2024 07:11 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 07:11 IST
The U.S. military said on Thursday that Houthis fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles from Yemen toward the Gulf of Aden and two missiles toward the Red Sea, but there were no injuries or damage reported to U.S. or coalition ships.
The U.S. military's Central Command said it destroyed nine anti-ship missiles and two drones in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.
